Two charged following public order incident at Bristol Airport

Posted on 10 March 2025, at 15:03 in In Court

Two men will appear in court after being charged in connection with a public order incident at Bristol Airport.

Officers were called to the departure lounge and gate areas of the airport on Monday 3 March, following reports of passengers being disruptive, ahead of a flight to Antalya, Turkey.

Two men were arrested and have each been charged with two public order offences. They are:

  • Lee Morgan, 39, of Glan-Y-Nant, Llangybi, Monmouthshire
  • James Gibbons, 33, of Cape Lindsey Road, Newport

They’ve been released on conditional bail to attend North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 22 April.