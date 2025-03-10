Two charged following public order incident at Bristol Airport

Two men will appear in court after being charged in connection with a public order incident at Bristol Airport.

Officers were called to the departure lounge and gate areas of the airport on Monday 3 March, following reports of passengers being disruptive, ahead of a flight to Antalya, Turkey.

Two men were arrested and have each been charged with two public order offences. They are:

Lee Morgan, 39, of Glan-Y-Nant, Llangybi, Monmouthshire

James Gibbons, 33, of Cape Lindsey Road, Newport

They’ve been released on conditional bail to attend North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 22 April.