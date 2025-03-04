Two people injured following collision on A367 at Peasedown St John
We’re appealing for information and dashcam footage following a two-car collision on the A367 at Dunkerton Hill, Peasedown St John.
The incident happened at just before 5pm on Wednesday 26 February, and involved a Citroen C4 and a Renault Captur.
The Renault overturned as a result of the collision.
A man and a woman were both taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.
If you witnessed this collision, or have relevant dashcam footage, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225051048, or complete our online appeals form.