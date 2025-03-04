Two people injured following collision on A367 at Peasedown St John

We’re appealing for information and dashcam footage following a two-car collision on the A367 at Dunkerton Hill, Peasedown St John.

The incident happened at just before 5pm on Wednesday 26 February, and involved a Citroen C4 and a Renault Captur.

The Renault overturned as a result of the collision.

A man and a woman were both taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

If you witnessed this collision, or have relevant dashcam footage, please contact us.