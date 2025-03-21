Witness appeal after Chard assault

Officers investigating an incident in Chard in which a man was assaulted are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At about 11.30pm on Tuesday 4 March the victim, a man aged in his 20s, was walking through Stringfellow Park when he was attacked by a group of three men.

One of the group hit the victim over the head with a glass bottle, knocking him to the floor where the other two men have kicked him.

The victim sustain bruising and scratches to his back, face and arms, as well as a cut on his back which required stitches in hospital.

The offenders were described as:

A white man in his early 20s and wearing a grey Nike tracksuit.

A white man in his early 20s wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black top.

A white man in his early 20s wearing a black Adidas tracksuit.

Officers have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the area and are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have any footage of it to contact us.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.