Witnesses sought after fatal M5 collision

A woman has died after a collision on the M5 near Bridgwater this morning (23 March).

The incident, involving a pedestrian and a lorry, was reported at 2.48am on the northbound carriageway between junctions 24 and 23.

Officers, along with the ambulance and fire services attended, but despite the efforts of emergency services, sadly the woman, aged in her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her next of kin has been informed and will be kept updated by officers. Our thoughts are with them.

The motorway was closed in both directions while investigative enquiries were completed. The southbound carriageway reopened earlier this morning, however it remains closed northbound.