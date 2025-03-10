Witnesses sought following fatal collision

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Taunton today (Monday 10 March).

Officers were called to Lisieux Way, in Taunton, just after 10am following a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a van.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries but, despite the best efforts of first responders and medical professionals, she sadly died.

Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. They will be offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The van driver was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

The road is closed in both directions while officers carry out enquiries. A diversion is in place around Normandy Drive.

We are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage such as dashcam, doorbell or CCTV.