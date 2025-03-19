Witnesses sought following fatal collision in Wincanton

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Wincanton early this morning (Wednesday 19 March).

Just before 6am today, officers were called by the ambulance service to the B3081 Old Hill, by Wincanton Race Course, to a single-vehicle motorcycle collision.

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their next of kin has been informed and they are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer. Our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.

The road was closed while emergency services carried out enquiries. It has since been reopened.

We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact us.