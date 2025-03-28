Witnesses sought following incident in Bristol city centre

We are appealing for witnesses after officers were assaulted and a bike was set on fire in Bristol city centre.

While on foot patrol, two officers challenged a group of about 10 males they witnessed riding e-bikes along Bristol’s Waterfront and across Pero’s Bridge, a pedestrianised area, at around 10.30pm yesterday (Thursday 27 March).

The group became aggressive towards the officers and while attempting to detain one of the males, an officer had her wrist bent back. She did not require medical treatment.

A second officer was also struck with a screwdriver which was thrown at her.

Members of the group then poured an accelerant on a bike and set it alight to block the officers’ path before making off.

We are appealing for anyone who was in the area yesterday evening and may have seen a group of around 10 males, wearing balaclavas and riding e-bikes, to come forward.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “Our officers were out on foot patrol yesterday evening providing public reassurance in a busy part of the city centre. They were engaging with members of the public when they saw this group acting anti-socially. “They were then subjected to abuse and had objects thrown at them, before the bike was set on fire. These actions were reckless and unacceptable and not only put our officers at risk, but also the wider public. “Our investigation into the incident is ongoing and we want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard something, especially if anyone saw a group of this size in the area without their balaclavas on. “We understand this is a concerning incident, which is why we are increasing our police presence and conducting high-visibility patrols in the area over the coming days. Do not hesitate to approach one of our officers and speak with them if you need to.”

If you witnessed anything, have relevant footage, or know the identities of those involved, please call us.