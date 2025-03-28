Witnesses sought following sexual assault in Taunton

A man has been arrested following a sexual assault in Taunton, and officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

At around 4pm on Friday 31 January, officers were called after a man followed the victim behind Trinity Gate, on South Street, grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her by touching her inappropriately.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has since been released on bail.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to date, including an extensive CCTV trawl, house-to-house enquiries and speaking to witnesses who have already come forward.

We would like to hear from anyone else who may have seen or heard the incident, or the moments before or after it.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with a short, grey beard. He was wearing a rainbow-colour bandana on his head, an orange hoodie, and green camouflage-patterned trousers.

If you saw anything, or have any other information, call us.