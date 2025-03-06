Woman charged with firearm possession in Bristol

A 36-year-old woman has appeared in court after she was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Marie Pitman, of east Bristol, was arrested on Monday 3 March by officers during a proactive policing operation in which a weapon was seized.

She was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

She appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (5 March) where she was bailed ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 9 April.