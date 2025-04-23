Appeal after fail-to-stop collision in Bristol

A motorcyclist sustained significant injuries in a fail-to-stop collision in Bristol last month.

We are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage that could help our ongoing enquiries into the collision that happened on Monday 10 March. It occurred at about 4-4.30pm at the traffic lights junction between Whitehall Road and Gordon Road.

The collision involved a car that was described as a light blue or silver hatchback. The driver did not stop at the scene.

The motorcyclist, who is a man in his 50s, sustained multiple leg fractures and required surgery at Southmead Hospital. He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out but we are keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet come forward.

If you can assist our enquiries, please call 101 or contact us online, quoting reference number 5225073102.