Appeal after fire destroys minibuses

A fire at Silk Mills Park and Ride in Taunton has destroyed specially-adapted minibuses used by people with disabilities and those used by schoolchildren.

We’re investigating with Somerset & Devon Fire & Rescue Service after being called to the fire just after 7.50pm on Saturday 26 April.

Seven vehicles belonging to Somerset Council were destroyed at the compound in Bishops Hull. Thankfully no one was hurt.

This will have a significant impact on vulnerable members of the community, but both park and ride and school services are expected to run as normal tomorrow. Please follow Travel Somerset for updates.

Officers urge anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward. We especially want to hear from you if you saw someone acting suspiciously or have any relevant dashcam or other footage around the park and ride between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday.