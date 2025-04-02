Appeal after man exposes himself in Chard
We are appealing for the public’s help after a man was seen indecently exposing himself on a cycle path in Chard.
At around 8.50am on Tuesday (25 March), the victim had been walking along the cycle path between Touches Lane and Great Western Road, in the direction of Chard skatepark.
A man appeared in front of her by the Chard Recycling Centre and indecently exposed himself.
Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team attended and conducted area tours and met with the victim.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure within 30 minutes of officers’ arrival. He has since been released on bail with conditions to not enter the Chard area.
We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the surrounding areas, including the cycle path, Chard Skate Park and Great Western Road to Henson Park, who may have seen any suspicious behaviour.
If you saw anything, or have information which could aid our enquiries, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225086136, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.