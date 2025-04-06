Appeal after serious collision in Falfield

We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision on the B4509 in Falfield, South Gloucestershire this evening (6 April).

We were called by the ambulance service at 6.01pm after the collision involving a motorbike and a car.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-changing but not life-threatening.

The car driver was uninjured.

The B4509 has been closed between the junction with the A38 and junction 14 of the M5 while enquiries take place. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.