Appeal after serious injury collision

We’re appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle collision in Weston-super-Mare.

It happened on Devonshire Road, near the junction with Nithsdale Road, at about 10pm on Sunday 20 April and involved a man in his twenties riding a black Harley Davidson motorbike. His family are aware.

Collision investigators examined the scene and the road reopened at about 5am on Monday 21 April.

If you saw the collision but have not yet spoken with officers, or if you have any dashcam, CCTV or other relevant footage of the vehicle, we’d like to hear from you.