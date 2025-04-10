Appeal following an assault and attempted theft – Yeovil

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an assault and attempted theft investigation.

On Saturday 1 March at around 5.05pm, an unknown man assaulted a woman and stole an electrical appliance from a shop in Western Avenue, Yeovil.

The victim was punched to the side of the head and threatened by the suspect before he took a multi-cooker and walked out the shop.

Shop workers were able to retrieve the multi-cooker a short time after.

Officers believe the man in the short clip may be able to help their enquiries.

He is described as white, of average build, with dark hair and wearing a red jacket.

If you recognise him, or have any other information, please call us.