Appeal for help after flat burgled

Officers investigating a burglary last month would like to speak to the man in this CCTV image as part of their enquiries.

Overnight Tuesday 11 to Wednesday 12 March a flat in Filton Avenue, Horfield, Bristol, was broken into and bank cards and a game console were stolen.

The householder wasn’t at home at the time and alerted us after unauthorised transactions appeared on their account.

House to house, CCTV and forensic investigations are among the enquiries carried out to date.

We’ve so far been unable to identify the man in this image, described as white, in his 30s, wearing a dark-coloured cap, a blue hooded jacket with “fur” trim and dark-coloured jogging bottoms and trainers.

We’d like to hear from him – or anyone who recognises him or has any other information about the break in.