Appeal for witnesses after serious A38 collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward after a serious collision on the A38 near Biddisham.

The three-vehicle collision was reported at about 10pm yesterday (5 April) and involved a grey Seat Leon, a red Isuzu D-max and a black Audi A4.

Two passengers from one car were taken to hospital with serious injuries, one remains in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of another car was also taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver and a passenger of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The road was closed to allow initial investigative enquiries to take place but reopened shortly after 10am. Motorists are thanked for their patience and understanding while this work took place.