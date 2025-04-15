Appeal for witnesses after Taunton assault

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched to the face in Taunton.

The incident, in Duke Street, took place at about 1pm on Tuesday 25 March and left the victim with minor facial injuries.

Officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area and reviewed CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

A man aged in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of assault by beating and has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.