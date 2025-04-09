 Leave site Skip to content
Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision near Wells

Posted on 9 April 2025, at 15:17 in Appeals

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision yesterday evening (Tuesday 8 April).

At around 5pm, officers were called to the A39 in Polsham, near Wells, to a collision involving a van and a cyclist.

Sadly, the cyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time. They are being offered the support of a specialist family liaison officer.

We are asking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch. If you can help, please contact us.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225100212, or complete our online appeals form.