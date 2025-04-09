Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision near Wells

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision yesterday evening (Tuesday 8 April).

At around 5pm, officers were called to the A39 in Polsham, near Wells, to a collision involving a van and a cyclist.

Sadly, the cyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time. They are being offered the support of a specialist family liaison officer.

We are asking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch. If you can help, please contact us.