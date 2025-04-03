Appeal for witnesses following rape in Bristol

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious sexual assault in Bristol.

At around 5.10am today (Thursday 3 April), officers were called by a woman stating she had been raped by an unknown man.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Stephanie McKenna said: “We are seeking to clarify where the offence took place but, at this early stage, a cordon is in place in Victoria Park, in Bedminster, and extensive area tours are being carried out by officers.

“Officers attended the scene, located the victim and took care of her, before transporting her to hospital for treatment.

“Officers will look to gain a full account from her to understand the circumstances of the incident in due course. She will also be offered support from specialist services.

“She described the suspect as mixed heritage, wearing jeans and a black top.

“I understand this incident will be alarming for the local community and I would like to reassure them that our detectives are conducting a full investigation.

“Our neighbourhood officers are conducting high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area and will be available to members of the public who have any concerns.

“If you were in the area between 4.30-5.30am and witnessed any suspicious behaviour, please get in touch.”

We are also keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area which could aid our enquiries. If you can help, please call us.