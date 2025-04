A 26-year-old man has appeared in court charged with possession of an offensive weapon and a class B drug.

Kieran Wood, of Clifton, was arrested by officers carrying out proactive patrols in Bristol on Wednesday 23 April. A large knife and cannabis was seized after a subsequent search.

He was later charged with the two offences and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 April, where he was bailed to reappear at the same court on 18 June.