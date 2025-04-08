Burglary at store in Cheddar under investigation

We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we want to identify in connection with a high-value burglary at a store in Cheddar.

At about 2.10am on Saturday 22 March, a car was used to break into the The Gorge Outdoors store in The Cliffs.

Four offenders were involved in the incident and it’s believed the vehicle used was a silver coloured saloon/estate type vehicle, possibly a Ford Mondeo or similar.

We’re asking for the public’s help to identify the man in these images. We also want to speak to anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle in the area at the time, or who may know of someone selling a large amount of new outdoor clothing through online market places.

If you have information which could help, please contact us.