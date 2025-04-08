Burglary at store in Cheddar under investigation
We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we want to identify in connection with a high-value burglary at a store in Cheddar.
At about 2.10am on Saturday 22 March, a car was used to break into the The Gorge Outdoors store in The Cliffs.
Four offenders were involved in the incident and it’s believed the vehicle used was a silver coloured saloon/estate type vehicle, possibly a Ford Mondeo or similar.
We’re asking for the public’s help to identify the man in these images. We also want to speak to anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle in the area at the time, or who may know of someone selling a large amount of new outdoor clothing through online market places.
If you have information which could help, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225083490, or complete our online appeals form.