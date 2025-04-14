CCTV appeal following assault during football match

Officers investigating an assault are appealing for the public’s help to identify this group of males.

At around 8.30pm on Thursday 13 February, following a tackle during a six-a-side football match at Lockleaze Sports Centre, an unknown player punched the victim in the face.

The victim sustained a fractured jaw and required hospital treatment. He was later discharged to recover at home.

Officers have spoken with the league organisers and with the victim and are now hoping the public can aid their enquiries.

We believe the group of men pictured may have information about the incident which could aid our enquiries.

If you recognise any of the people pictured, please call us.