CCTV issued as part of investigation into assault in Bristol

Officers investigating an assault in Bristol are appealing for the public’s help to identify these two men.

Officers believe they may have information which could aid their enquiries into the incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday 2 March.

Between 1-1.30am, a dance event was being held at the Trinity Centre, in Trinity Road, Easton, Bristol, when it is alleged two men pushed and pulled a female victim to the ground.

The victim did not require hospital treatment but is understandably shaken by the incident.

If you recognise them, or witnessed the incident, please call us.