Convenience store burglary appeal

We’re appealing for witnesses, footage and information after thieves broke into a convenience store in Avonmouth Road, Bristol, just before 3am today, Wednesday 9 April.

Officers, including a dog unit, attended within 10 minutes of the 999 call. Three people dressed in black and wearing masks were seen on CCTV breaking into the shop and taking a large quantity of vapes.

Crime scene investigators have examined the premises and investigations continue.

Please get in touch if you saw what happened or has relevant dashcam or other footage of the area between 2.45am and 3am today. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who is offered vapes for sale in suspicious circumstances.