Cordons lifted after Bristol evacuation

We can confirm a suspicious item found in Bristol was a false alarm.

Specialist units who examined the object declared it to be safe and it has been seized.

We’d like to thank residents who were asked to leave their homes in Argyle Road and surrounding streets. They were asked to evacuate out of an abundance of caution. We’re sorry for the disruption but our priority must be keeping everyone safe.

Officers were called just before midday today, Saturday 12 April, by a concerned member of the public. They did the right thing by calling us after finding the item in flats in Argyle Street and we’re grateful to them.

Following examination by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, all precautionary cordons were lifted by about 4.30pm and residents can return home.