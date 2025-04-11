Counterfeit goods seized from Bristol premises in national crackdown on high street crime

Nearly 30 barbershops spread across the region have been visited by police and other law enforcement officers as part of a three-week national crackdown on high street crime.

Officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) coordinated multi-agency visits to 16 premises, as well as a warrant at a barbershop in Gloucester which resulted in a man in his forties being arrested on suspicion of fraud.

The operation was closely supported by HMRC, as well as key partners including local Trading Standards teams, Home Office Immigration Enforcement, Environmental Health and the region’s fire services.

At one premises in Bristol, more than 130 bags of counterfeit goods were seized, with an investigation being taken forward by Trading Standards (see Body Worn Video footage below).

Other results include:

Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire – man found to be working illegally and employer fined

Blandford Forum, Dorset – the discovery of a makeshift bedroom resulted in a Prohibition Notice being served by the fire service

Bournemouth – an employee was found to be working illegally at one premises, and vapes were being sold illegally at another

Premises were also visited in Swindon, Poole, Teignmouth, Saltash, Barnstaple and Braunton.

Detective Sergeant Adrian Bray from the SWROCU said: “Barbershops and other cash-intensive businesses like vape shops, nail bars, American-themed sweet shops and car washes are often used by criminals to launder the proceeds of their crimes. “Their aim is to mix legitimate funds and criminal profits to hinder investigations into their criminality. We know they are also adept at exploiting vulnerable people to work in their businesses. “Operations like this, conducted with our partners so we can make use of all our combined powers, hopefully send a very clear message that our high streets are not a place for them to hide in plain sight.”

The South West activity was part of Operation Machinize, a national NCA-coordinated crackdown which saw 265 premises visited, £1m frozen in bank accounts, 85 warrants, 35 arrests, and 97 people safeguarded in relation to potential modern slavery.

