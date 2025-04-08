Domestic abuser jailed for 18 years for ‘horrific’ attack

A ‘violent’ and ‘unpredictable’ domestic abuser has been jailed after trying to kill his former partner.

Nathaniel Downer, aged 41 of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to attempted murder against his partner at the time and two counts of grievous bodily harm against two other people.

Downer, who pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court in January, was sentenced at the same court today (Tuesday 8 April) to 18 years in prison with a further four years on licence. The judge also granted restraining orders to protect the three victims.

The court heard how, on Tuesday 21 November 2023, officers were called to a property in South Bristol following a report of a stabbing.

Downer had been staying with his then-partner and had become fixated on accusing her that she had taken his winning lottery ticket more than a year previous.

The obsession escalated from arguing to physical abuse and violence.

In the early hours of 21 November, following another verbal disagreement, Downer escalated and took a knife, cornered the victim and stabbed her four times.

When he was trying to get to the victim, he also stabbed two other people who were trying to prevent him from reaching his partner. One of the victims sustained five stab wounds and the third victim sustained one.

All three victims were able to escape the property and seek first aid and refuge at a nearby neighbour’s house.

Meanwhile, multiple calls were received to the police about the incident and officers arrived at the scene to find Downer stood outside smoking a cigarette.

In a victim personal statement, Downer’s ex-partner said: “I find it hard to even begin to put into words, the significant impact this incident has had on me. I have not been myself in any shape or form and I have no trust for men. “He made my life unbearable living hell and, because of him, I am now constantly looking over my shoulder, feeling jumpy and wondering if someone is going to attack me. “As well as having to deal with this, I am reminded of other incidents of domestic violence which led up to this. I lost count of all the black eyes and fat lips I had to conceal. [Downer] has left me scared of my own shadow. “Not only this, but I live with what he did to the other two victims and the lasting scars he left on them when they tried to come to my defence. “[Downer] destroyed all of our lives and I will never, ever in my life forgive him for what he has done to us.”

One of the other victims described feeling like ‘broken glass being forced back together’ after they were stabbed.

They said: “The prominent scars I am left with are a constant reminder of, not just what happened that night, but what could easily have been.

“They have healed but the scars beneath my skin never will. My life hasn’t really been the same since. I tried to convince myself that I could block it all out, and not let it affect me, but the truth is it has affected me in many ways.

“I learned my injuries meant I can no longer run properly. I can now just about jog at a slow pace. This bothers me because, before all this happened, I was going for runs and really enjoying them.

“I have my guard up all the time now. I don’t trust anyone, and I don’t trust myself that I wouldn’t physically overreact to the smallest acts of violence now. It scares me that I question myself like this.”