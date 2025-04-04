Drink-driver jailed after fatal collision near Keynsham

A drink-driver who was responsible for the death of a man in a fatal collision last year has been sentenced.

Thomas Hardyman was driving a Range Rover on the B3116 Burnett Hill, near Keynsham, when his car crossed into the opposite carriageway resulting in a head-on collision with a Peugeot van.

The van driver, Julian Cole, was fatally injured and died at the scene. His family have described him as ‘one of life’s good guys’.

Hardyman, from Compton Martin, received a custodial sentence of eight years at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 4 April). He has also been disqualified from driving for a further eight years upon his release from prison.

The 38-year-old was travelling from Keynsham alone when the fatal collision occurred at about 3.30pm on Sunday 21 January.

Dashcam footage recovered from his vehicle during the police investigation showed his car on several occasions to clip the kerb and stray into the opposite carriageway prior to the fatal collision.

He was taken to Southmead Hospital following the incident where he was found to be almost three times over the legal drink-drive limit.

A passenger in the van, plus two occupants of a third vehicle that subsequently collided with the vehicles during the incident, all were physically unharmed.

Hardyman pleaded guilty to death by careless driving at a hearing in January.

The court heard today that Hardyman had been sentenced last year for another drink-driving offence committed in August 2024, seven months after the fatal collision.

HHJ Edward Burgess, sentencing Hardyman, said: “It is clear from dashcam footage that your driving moments before the collision was erratic, and fell just short of dangerous driving, and that Julian Cole was killed due to your actions.

“Your involvement in this collision should have deterred you form ever drink driving again, it did not as you were drink driving again in August last year.

“It is my public duty today with this sentence, but no sentence can make amends for the loss of life.”

The judge handed Hardyman a driving disqualification of 13 years and four months. An extended re-test will need to be taken and passed before Hardyman can have his licence returned to him.

Mr Cole’s family have paid tribute to the 66-year-old from Keynsham.

In a statement they said: “Julian was one of life’s good guys; an unassuming quiet soul with a heart of gold and a helping hand for anyone who would need it.

“We were the lucky ones to have called him a brother, an uncle and a friend and we have seen in the past 12 months that his loss is felt across Keynsham and the wider area.

“If only there were more Julians in the world, it would be a much better place.

“As it is this, cruel, selfish and unnecessary act robbed us all of him and while we continue to support each other in grief we would like to thank our family liaison officer, the collisions investigations team and CPS for helping us to achieve some justice for him.”