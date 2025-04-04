We’ve received reports from areas including Weston-super-Mare, Bath and Bristol, where items including laptops, game consoles and mobile phones have been advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace and upon collection of the item, the buyer pays, often hundreds of pounds, with counterfeit bank notes which are sadly worthless

⚠️ Please be cautious. If you are selling, we recommend:

✅ Take pictures of goods including serial/identification numbers.

✅ Before agreeing a sale, check the buyer’s profile including recent activity and friends and satisfy yourself they are legitimate.

✅ Be suspicious of buyers who rush you into completing the sale, especially if they offer more than agreed price.

✅ Keep a record of the buyer’s profile name and link, telephone number and any vehicle registration.

✅ Learn how to identify counterfeit notes. Find out more from the Bank of England at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/banknotes/counterfeit-banknotes/how-to-check-your-banknotes

✅ Where possible, meet away from your home so that the buyer does not know your personal address.

✅ If you do meet at home, ensure any CCTV or Ring Doorbell is on and recording.

✅ Complete the exchange in company with another person present for safety.

✅ Never hand over goods until you’re satisfied you’ve received genuine payment.

✅ Report scam profiles to the relevant platform e.g. Facebook directly.

✅ If you’ve been a victim of this crime, report directly to your local police: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/your-area/

🚓 Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

⚠️ Stop! Think Fraud.