This week is National Stalking Awareness Week.

Stalking is a serious crime which can deeply affect the lives of victims. Being stalked often provokes feelings of fear, anxiety, and powerlessness for the victim, who is trapped in a situation where they don’t feel safe.

Stalking can be: “a pattern of unwanted, fixated and obsessive behaviour which is repeated, persistent, intrusive and causes fear of violence or serious alarm and distress in the victim”. The FOUR elements – Fixated, Obsessive, Unwanted, Repeated, – are indications of stalking.

It can be carried out in many ways, including

Physical Stalking: Following a victim in person or showing up uninvited at their home, work, or other regular places.

Cyberstalking: Using the internet, social media, or other online platforms to track or harass a person.

Communications: Sending unwanted text messages, emails, phone calls, or letters.

Surveillance: Monitoring the victim’s activities without their consent, whether through direct observation or technology.

Harassment or Stalking?

Please don’t worry about working out if you are suffering harassment or stalking, as police will identify this when you report and give details.

Harassment is “an unreasonable and oppressive behaviour that is repeated and may cause alarm or distress or fear of violence in the victim.” It could include the perpetrator sending abusive text messages or images, posting abusive messages on social media, neighbour disputes that involve abusive behaviour or damage to property, repeated antisocial behaviour or making unwanted or offensive phone calls. If the the unwanted behaviour has happened two times or more and made the victim feel distressed or threatened, it’s considered harassment

Stalking is a form of harassment, but the stalker will be obsessed with the person they’re targeting, and their repeated, unwanted behaviour can make the victim feel distressed or scared.

What happens when I report to police?

Chief Inspector Katherine Paul explains: “When a report is made via 101 (or 999 in an emergency) it will be handled by our communications operators who have been trained in stalking. They will be able to recognise the key signs and arrange for the person reporting to be seen or contacted by an officer as well as providing initial advice. Reports can also be made online.

“Our priority is always your safety, and our officers will help you with planning what that looks like. They’ll listen without judgement, offer advice and ideas to help you stay better protected and investigate.”

What can police do?

Police have a range of powers that can be used to restrain perpetrators and protect victims.

Chief Inspector Paul says: “We’ve successfully used Stalking Protection Orders (SPOs) to protect victims of stalking. This type of order can put restrictions on the perpetrator, preventing them going places or making contact, recording images or referencing their victim on social media. They can also require the perpetrator to do certain actions, such as attend a drug or alcohol programme, sign on at a police station or provide police with access to their phones and social media accounts. These orders can usually quickly be put in place.”

SPOs last for a minimum of two years. If the perpetrator breaches the protection order without good reason, this is a criminal offence for which they will be arrested.

There are other orders that police or courts can put in place to protect victims from further stalking or harassment, which will be considered by the officer in the case.

What if I think stalking is happening to someone I know?

If you’re concerned about someone or something doesn’t feel right, don’t ignore it. You can seek advice from the sources listed below. You can still report stalking or harassment to us, even if the victim doesn’t feel ready to speak to police yet. We’ll record the incident and help you support them.

Victims are often told by concerned friends and family to block their stalker, but this can lead the stalker to find more drastic and dangerous ways to contact their victim.

You can support the victim by encouraging them to seek help and document the stalking, offering to log or store evidence for them, and focusing on the stalker’s actions: “It isn’t right that they keep messaging you”. You can be a safe person for the victim to contact – even if you feel they’re not taking your advice – and you can remind them that this isn’t their fault and nothing they have done justifies the stalker’s behaviour.

Where else can I seek support?