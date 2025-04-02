Former police officer sentenced after admitting stalking charge

A former officer with Avon and Somerset Police has been sentenced after admitting a charge of stalking without fear of violence.

PC Philip Paul Nicholls, 52, who was based in South Gloucestershire, admitted the offence at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 March and was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday 2 April, where he was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Nicholls was arrested by Gwent Police earlier the same month, on Monday 3 March, after a woman reported the offence to officers. He was arrested the same day.

The stalking offence involved Nicholls making repeated attempts to contact the victim by telephone, letters, and through people she knew, between January and March 2025, despite being asked to stop. They were known to each other.

After he admitted the stalking charge, an accelerated misconduct hearing was held on Thursday 27 March, in front of hearing chair, Craig Holden.

Nicholls was found to have committed gross misconduct and would have been dismissed if he hadn’t already resigned. He’s been added to the national barred list to prevent him from working in policing or other law enforcement agencies again.

Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said: “This former officer has pleaded guilty to a very serious offence. His behaviour was wholly unwanted, manipulative and abusive. “The offence was first reported to our colleagues at Gwent Police in March and they led the criminal investigation. At the first court hearing, PC Nicholls admitted the offence and he’s now been sentenced. “We’ve worked swiftly to expedite the misconduct process, holding an accelerated hearing prior to his sentencing hearing. “I hope the public will be reassured by the robust action taken, which shows how seriously we treat crimes like this, no matter who the offender is.”

The full hearing outcome can be found on the misconduct section of our website through this link