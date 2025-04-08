Four arrested after warrants executed across Somerset

Four people have been arrested after a series of warrants were executed across Somerset on Friday (4 April).

The two men and two women, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences at addresses in Bridgwater, Glastonbury and Yeovil.

Officers also seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and two suspected air rifles during the warrants.

One of the men was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate. He has since been released on conditional bail.

The other three have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.