Man admits drugs offences in South Gloucestershire

A 25-year-old man has admitted drugs offences after a warrant was executed in Longwell Green, South Gloucestershire last week.

Brynley McCarthy, of Wildwood Close in Almondsbury, was arrested and charged following the warrant at a storage unit in Aldermoor Way.

He was arrested after arriving while officers were completing a search of the unit, during which they found almost half a kilogram of cocaine and £89,000 in cash.

McCarthy appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 9 April where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property. He pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court at a future date.

Insp Steve Davey said: “The supply of illegal drugs cause significant harm to our communities and particularly to their most vulnerable members. “We continue to act on intelligence, as we have done in this case, to identify and tackle their supply and we would urge anyone who suspects drugs are being supplied in their area to contact us.”

If you have concerns about drugs in your community, report it online or by calling 101. Call 999 if a crime is taking place.