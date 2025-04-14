Man arrested and detectives search for witness to sexual assault

Detectives are appealing for a possible key witness to come forward after a man was arrested following an incident in Yeovil yesterday (Sunday 13 April).

A 36-year-old man is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. The arrest comes after a woman was sexually assaulted at the junction of Milford Road and Melrose Road yesterday evening around 9.20-9.40pm.

The investigating officers are keen to hear from someone they believe to be a key witness to the incident.

The witness was in, what the victim described as, a ‘small green car’ on Melrose Road.

If you are the drive of this car and witnessed anything, or you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, please call us.