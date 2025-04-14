Man arrested and detectives search for witness to sexual assault
Detectives are appealing for a possible key witness to come forward after a man was arrested following an incident in Yeovil yesterday (Sunday 13 April).
A 36-year-old man is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. The arrest comes after a woman was sexually assaulted at the junction of Milford Road and Melrose Road yesterday evening around 9.20-9.40pm.
The investigating officers are keen to hear from someone they believe to be a key witness to the incident.
The witness was in, what the victim described as, a ‘small green car’ on Melrose Road.
If you are the drive of this car and witnessed anything, or you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225105111, or complete our online appeals form.