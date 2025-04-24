Man convicted of murdering Olivia Wood in Frome

A 33-year-old man has been convicted of murdering Olivia Wood in Frome, on the night last year she planned to end their relationship.

Kieron Goodwin, of Frome, denied killing 29-year-old Olivia, but was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court today (24 April) after a five-week trial.

He was also convicted of 15 other offences committed against Olivia and three other women over a five-year period.

Kieron Goodwin

The court heard Goodwin had been in a relationship with Olivia for fewer than three months when he fatally strangled her on 30 July.

It followed a campaign of physical and psychological abuse in which Goodwin threatened to harm himself, forcing Olivia to take time off from work.

WhatsApp messages also showed he tried to pressure her into having sex with another man, despite her repeatedly refusing.

She also transferred him more than £6,000 to help him pay his bills, which he ultimately spent on cocaine.

At 2.50am on Tuesday 30 July 2024, Goodwin made a 999 call to the ambulance service reporting that Olivia was not breathing, and she was taken to hospital.

Police officers were called 10 minutes after paramedics arrived at his flat in Portway where concerns were raised about Olivia’s injuries.

Goodwin was initially arrested on suspicion of intentional strangulation later that day.

Tragically, Olivia died a short while later with her family by her side. Goodwin was then further arrested on suspicion of her murder.

During the police investigation, a packed suitcase and bags filled with Olivia’s clothes and toiletries was found, with the court told this suggested she was planning to leave.

Two days after his arrest, Goodwin was then charged with Olivia’s murder by detectives in the Major Crime Investigation Team. He was also charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.

He admitted controlling and coercive behaviour but denied murder. However, he was found guilty on Thursday 24 April.

Olivia Wood

Paying tribute to Olivia, her family said: “The pain our family is feeling is indescribable. Olivia was the glue that held us together, a loyal friend, a devoted sister, a cherished daughter. “She was a rarity; profoundly selfless, disarmingly witty, a timeless beauty. Always there to make a cup of tea when someone looked in need, to listen, to help. “Now she has been taken from us and we are left with a chasm in our lives, a love that can never be replaced.”

FURTHER CHARGES

The Crown Prosecution Service also authorised the following charges for offences Goodwin committed against the three other victims:

Four counts of rape

Five counts of causing person to engage in sexual activity without consent

One count of sexual assault by penetration

One count of intentional strangulation

Three counts of controlling and coercive behaviour

The court heard Goodwin would ply the victims with drugs; threaten to send compromising photos to friends, family or work colleagues and report them to the police.

He also made them hand over tens of thousands of pounds which he used to fund his cocaine habit and lifestyle while also threatening to harm himself if anyone rejected him in any way.

Goodwin admitted controlling and coercive behaviour against each of the victims, but denied the other offences, claiming they had consented to the sexual activity.

However, he was found guilty by the jury of all the offences against all four victims and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court in due course.