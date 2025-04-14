 Leave site Skip to content
Man dies following A38 collision last month

Posted on 14 April 2025, at 13:28 in Roads

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in North Somerset last month.

Emergency services were called to the A38 at Barrow Gurney after a collision between a car and a motorbike at about 4.30pm on Monday 31 March.

The motorcyclist, who was a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital where sadly he died on Wednesday 9 April.

A specially trained officer is providing the man’s family with support and our sympathies are with them.

We would continue to ask anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet contacted police, to call 101 and quote reference 5225092386.

