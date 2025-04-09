Man found guilty of murder in Bristol

A man has been convicted of murder for an attack in which a 25-year-old was killed in Bristol last year.

Shakawan Siddiqi was found guilty by a jury today (Wednesday 9 April) after a two-and-a-half week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

He attacked Kunta Ceesay with a knife in Stapleton Road during an altercation in the street.

The fatal incident happened on Friday 20 September last year, with Mr Ceesay sadly dying from his injuries later the same day.

Mr Ceesay’s family said he was ‘kind, bubbly and loving’ and that their lives will never be the same again.

The jury was told it is still unclear whether Mr Ceesay knew Siddiqi, but there may have been a previous dispute over a small amount of money.

Mr Ceesay had visited Stapleton Road on the afternoon of 20 September and the court was told he had been acting in an antisocial manner at times.

Siddiqi arrived in the area on a bike at about 5.35pm. He walked into The Post Office, leaving his bike outside, which fell to the ground.

CCTV footage showed Mr Ceesay pick up the bike for reasons unknown and a short time later an altercation ensued between the pair. Within about 30 seconds, Ceesay had been fatally wounded.

Siddiqi, of St Pauls, left the scene before the police and ambulance arrived. The jury heard he disposed of the knife and changed his clothing.

He was arrested by police the day after the murder. He told officers there had been an altercation but denied stabbing Mr Ceesay.

However, ahead of the trial Siddiqi accepted he stabbed him and that had caused Mr Ceesay’s death, but continued to deny the charge of murder, claiming he had been acting in self-defence. He also denied one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The jury however found the 32-year-old guilty of both offences and he will be sentenced at a later date which has not yet been set.

Mr Ceesay’s family have welcomed the verdict and paid tribute to him in a statement.

Kunta Ceesay. They said: “Kunta was a kind, bubbly, and loving boy who always helped his family and friends whenever he could. Everybody liked him and they would confide in him because of how open he was. “It is so sad for the family that Kunta was taken from us far too soon and he has been robbed of the chance to grow old, create his own family and reach his dreams. “It’s difficult to comprehend the senseless way that Kunta has lost his life and how difficult it will be for all of us to have to live without him. “Whilst our hearts and lives will never be the same, we the family of Kunta trusted the justice system and the jurors to make the right decision in this case. We are so grateful for the work done by the police and prosecution in bringing Siddiqi to justice. “We are happy with the verdict and although it won’t bring Kunta back, it has reinforced our faith in the justice system and the police. “Kunta’s life meant something, and we hope that this will serve as a reminder for people to be cautious, lead with kindness and love in their lives.”

Detective Inspector Deb Hatch, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The moving words from Kunta’s family show how dearly loved he was and how deeply they continue to grieve his death.

“Their support of the police investigation over the past seven months has been overwhelming and is hugely appreciated. A specially trained officer has provided them with support throughout and we are pleased to have secured a guilty verdict for them and answers around what happened on that fateful day last September.”

DI Hatch continued: “The claim from Siddiqi he was carrying a knife for protection and self-defence was not accepted by the jury.

“Carrying a knife in fact increases the level of danger, both for that individual or anyone who they encounter.

“Siddiqi made the decision to carry a knife with him that day and it was a decision that ultimately cost Kunta his life.”