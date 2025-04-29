Man jailed for assaulting former partner

A 36-year-old man who assaulted a former partner and breached a restraining order has been jailed.

Jonathan Farrelly, of Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced last week after admitting attacking the victim in October last year.

He was handed a 21-month prison sentence when he appeared at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday 17 April.

Farrelly was convicted of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of breaching a restraining order.

He had repeatedly attacked the victim, leaving her with substantial bruising across her entire body.

In her victim personal statement, which was read out in court, she said: “My world got smaller and smaller. It was easier if I did nothing, just stay in the house with the kids. My house no longer felt like a home. “All I want now is some peace for my family. I want my children to feel safe and happy in their home. I want them to have friends over, make noise, make a mess laugh and have fun. “I need us to work as a family to get over the effects that living with Jonathan has impacted on us.”

DI Scott Westbrook-Smith, the investigating officer, said: “His sentence reflects the seriousness of repeated domestic abuse and the harm it causes to victims and families.

“He has now been held accountable for their actions, and we hope this outcome brings a sense of justice and relief to the victims involved.

“Violence against women and girls has no place in our communities. We will continue to take all reports seriously, support survivors, and use every tool available to protect those at risk.”

For more information on how to spot or report domestic abuse and information on the process, visit: Report domestic abuse | Avon and Somerset Police. If a crime is ongoing, call 999.