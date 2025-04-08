Man jailed for Yeovil stabbing

A man who stabbed another man in a pub in Yeovil in 2023 has been jailed.

Amer Khan, 44 and from Yeovil, stabbed the victim in the armpit and cut his neck during the incident in Preston Road.

At Taunton Crown Court on Tuesday 1 April, Khan admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to 25 months in prison.

The victim required hospital treatment after the incident, which took place on 6 July 2023, and was subsequently discharged home to continue his recovery.

Khan was arrested the following day and later charged after an investigation.