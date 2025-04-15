Man remanded after sexual assault charge – Bristol

A man has been charged following a sexual assault on a woman last month in Bristol.

A woman, in her 20s, reported being sexually assaulted by a man in Frog Lane during the early hours of Sunday 23 March. He subsequently left the area on a bike.

A man was arrested in connection with this investigation by officers carrying our regular night-time economy patrols in the city centre on Saturday 12 April.

Oleksandr Dihacov, who lives in Cotham, was subsequently charged with two sexual assault offences and one count of voyeurism.

The 39-year-old appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 14 April). He was remanded and will appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 19 May.

Anyone who reports a sexual offence is entitled to anonymity from the moment police are informed and we can help them access support services.