Man in court after being charged with six offences – Wellington

A man from Wellington will appear in court today after being charged with a number of offences.

Adam Parsons, 21, is alleged to have committed the following offences:

Two counts of fraud by false representation

Theft from a person

Driving while disqualified

Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Use a motor vehicle without third party insurance

Parsons was remanded into custody overnight and is due before magistrates in Taunton today (Thursday 10 April).