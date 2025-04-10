Man in court after being charged with six offences – Wellington
A man from Wellington will appear in court today after being charged with a number of offences.
Adam Parsons, 21, is alleged to have committed the following offences:
- Two counts of fraud by false representation
- Theft from a person
- Driving while disqualified
- Taking a motor vehicle without consent
- Use a motor vehicle without third party insurance
Parsons was remanded into custody overnight and is due before magistrates in Taunton today (Thursday 10 April).