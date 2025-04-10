 Leave site Skip to content
You are here: Home » News » Man in court after being charged with six offences – Wellington

Man in court after being charged with six offences – Wellington

Posted on 10 April 2025, at 14:58 in In Court

Charged graphic showing a gavel

A man from Wellington will appear in court today after being charged with a number of offences.

Adam Parsons, 21, is alleged to have committed the following offences:

  • Two counts of fraud by false representation
  • Theft from a person
  • Driving while disqualified
  • Taking a motor vehicle without consent
  • Use a motor vehicle without third party insurance

Parsons was remanded into custody overnight and is due before magistrates in Taunton today (Thursday 10 April).