New online reporting form created for rural and wildlife crime

In an effort to make it easier for the public to report rural and wildlife crime, we are excited to announce the launch of our new online reporting form.

This initiative is designed to streamline the process of reporting crime, making it more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly for everyone.

The new forms provide clear guidance on which type of crime to report and the appropriate form to use, these are:

Rural crime reporting

This form is specifically for incidents involving agricultural crime, such as theft of equipment, machinery, livestock, or property, as well as criminal damage to agriculture land.

If you are witnessing or have been affected by any such incidents, use this form to help us address the issue.

Wildlife crime reporting

If you encounter or witness activities that harm or endanger wildlife – such as illegal hunting, hare coursing, poaching, badger persecution, bat persecution or the destruction of habitats – please use the wildlife crime form.

This specialised form ensures we can quickly assess the situation and take the necessary action.

Why is it important to report?

Rural and wildlife crimes are often under reported due to the isolated nature of rural areas or lack of awareness about the types of crime that can harm wildlife.

With these new forms, we aim to close the gap and empower the public to report such crimes in real time.

The more information we gather, the more we can do to protect both rural communities and the wildlife which inhabit them.

How do I report a crime?

Simply visit this page, where you can find the forms for both rural and wildlife crimes.

Once you’ve selected the correct form for your situation, fill out the details, and submit it. All information provided is handled with the utmost confidentiality.

Help us make a difference. By reporting a crime today, together we can protect our rural landscapes and the wildlife we cherish.