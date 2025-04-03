Police launch co-ordinated effort to prevent and disrupt youth crime in Bridgwater 

Anti-social behaviour and youth violence offences have been escalating in Bridgwater, causing concern among residents and local authorities.

The town has seen 451 youth-related anti-social behaviour offences reported to the police since April last year and over 800 reports linked to serious violent crime, of which 16 per cent is linked to children under the age of 18. Incidents of criminal damage, weapon possession and violent conflict, often involving children, have become increasingly frequent, highlighting concerns over possible child criminal exploitation.

In response, Avon and Somerset Police have launched a proactive and co-ordinated operation. Through intelligence-led policing, targeted enforcement and multi-agency collaboration, police are working with key partner agencies to disrupt criminal activity, protect vulnerable young people, and restore public confidence and safety. This combines robust policing with early intervention strategies to address the root causes of youth crime and prevent further escalation.

Recent intelligence gathering has enabled officers to map out offences and identify a high-risk group of children and adults who are either at risk of harm or of causing harm. As a result, multiple arrests have been made since the operation launched in February, including 10 children taken into custody for offences such as assault, criminal damage and possession of bladed weapons or illegal drugs.

Among recent cases, a 15-year-old was charged with criminal damage at a local charity, while a 12-year-old arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail. In another incident, four arrests were made following an assault on a security guard at a supermarket and two further adults were detained in relation to a serious assault in the town centre.

All those involved were already known to the police and social services and had links to child exploitation – either as victims or as individuals being coerced into carrying drugs or weapons by older individuals. The police remain committed to holding offenders accountable while recognising that many young people involved in these crimes are vulnerable and may be victims of exploitation themselves.

In addition to enforcement action, police are working closely with social care, education providers, local authorities, early intervention teams and violence reduction partnerships to identify the most vulnerable individuals and intervene early. Support and diversionary activities are being offered to children, some as young as seven, who are at risk of becoming involved in crime and violence.

The Somerset Violence Reduction Partnership, which brings together a number of these specialist partners, collaborated with Young Somerset last year to launch youth hubs, providing safe and supportive spaces for young people. The Bridgwater Youth Hub, held at Coffee No1 every Friday from 4pm to 6pm offers support, and advice for children and young people.

Inspector Sarah Knight from the local neighbourhood policing team said: “Children and young people involved in serious violence and crime often come from difficult backgrounds. Many of those we encounter are highly vulnerable and are being exploited by older individuals who manipulate them into criminal activity for their own gain. By working closely with our partners in health, social care and education, we can take a targeted approach that will have a real and lasting impact in reducing serious youth violence and safeguarding these children’s futures. “Through intelligence-led policing, we are sharing critical data with our partners to ensure key risk factors are identified early. Our officers are increasing patrols in areas of concern, conducting targeted stop-and-search operations, and working with youth offending teams to implement out-of-court interventions where appropriate. However, we want to reassure the public that in cases of repeat or serious offences, we will take firm enforcement action.”

Several young people involved in these offences have been issued civil injunctions, such as criminal behaviour orders, which prevent them from associating with certain individuals or entering specific locations known for criminal activity. These measures aim to steer them away from crime, but breaches will result in criminal proceedings.

Inspector Knight continued:

“While police and partner agencies are working tirelessly to address these issues, our communities also play a vital role. Anti-social behaviour and serious youth violence have no place in our town, and we remain committed to making Bridgwater a safe place for everyone. If you are concerned about a child at risk, witness anti-social behaviour, or suspect someone is involved in criminality, please report it to the police. Together, we can protect our community and support vulnerable young people toward a brighter and safer future.”

If you are concerned about crime in your area or suspect someone may be at risk, please report it:

Report online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report.

Call 101

Report anonymously to Crimestoppers charity online at www.crimestoppers.org or by calling 0800 555 111. They will not ask for your details when you make a report.

Always dial 999 in an emergency or if you believe someone to be in immediate danger.

For further information and local advice from Somerset Council, visit: