Social media find among police dogs joining the ranks

A dog found through a social media appeal is among the six pups recognised, along with their handlers, at a passing out ceremony this week.

Four specialist search dogs and two general purpose dogs and their handlers celebrated the end of their initial training yesterday (Thursday 24 April) at a ceremony at the Wilfred Fuller Centre in Clevedon.

The pairings have undergone an intense eight-week training scheme at the centre, comprising in a final independent assessment earlier in the week.

JavaScript must be enabled to show this video.

All six dogs and handlers passed with flying colours and were invited to an informal ceremony along with their friends and family to mark the occasion.

On the Specialist Search Dog Training were four dogs, three of whom were rescues, and among them was Chester, a dog which came to the unit in a unique way.

In March this year, we shared a social media appeal to locate a ‘ball-mad’ dog with a ‘keen sense of smell’ to fill the final space on the course.

Katie Ballance, from near Coventry, saw the appeal and got in touch.

Dog handler PC Jason Smith, PD Chester and Katie Ballance. She said: “Chester came to us from a friend who rescue him. We had him for a few weeks and could see he had a keen smell and was just restless. “When I saw the appeal, I reached out to Paul Hilder at Avon and Somerset Police and told him about Chester. Two days later, he came to visit and Chester went off to his new home. “It makes me so proud today to see Chester in his element. He looks so happy and like he is really enjoying his new life and while we miss him terribly, we know this is what is best for him.”

Chester, along with PD Raven, PD Rolo and a second PD Raven, have been trained to sniff out specific items which can aid in their police work, including firearms, drugs, and money.

Two German shepherd dogs, PD Irbis and PD Roxy, and their handlers were also celebrated after passing their General Purpose Dog training. They will support in pursuits, disorders, and searches.

PC Harry Lewis with Ch Insp Stuart Bell and Sgt Nick Dalrymple. Sgt Nick Dalrymple said: “It was wonderful to be able to welcome friends, family and supporters to the Wilfred Fuller Centre this week to mark the passing of our newest additions to the Dog Unit. “These six dogs will continue their training and development and will start to see more public facing work when they are ready. This will include supporting with large scale events like football matches and music festivals, as well as responding to pursuits of suspects and warrants. “Today we were able to recognise the support of our families. Being a dog handler is very different to your average police officer, you literally take your work home with you. Our dogs live with us, eat with us and require all the exercise and come with all the responsibilities your household pet would, and more! “It is a huge adjustment not just for the handler, but the whole family, so we recognise them today also.”

Among the attendees was Katie and her daughter Willow, who travelled from Coventry for the occasion, and long-time supporter of the dog unit, Judy Bowden from Buddy’s Rural Animal Rescue.

Since 2017, Judy has been rehoming rescued working dogs to Avon and Somerset Police, providing 14 dogs over the eight-year-period, including the most recent passer PD Rolo.

The event marked Judy’s retirement from the animal charity and a fond farewell.

Judy has supported the dog unit in their mission to rescue and rehome working dogs into the dog unit.

Dog handler and instructor PC Lee Fairman, Judy Bowden and PD Rolo.

Sgt Dalrymple explained: “We recognise the importance of rehoming dogs and giving them a purpose. Working dogs have a desire to work and, for them, the searching and locating of things like drugs, cash and firearms is a game.

“That is why around 75% of our specialist search dogs come from rescue centres. We give them a new and fulfilling life which the life of a pet may not be suitable to. People like Judy have supported us in our search and all of the dogs she has recommended to us have gone on to do big and brilliant things.”

The dogs and their handlers will continue to complete training and regular retesting throughout their career with the dog unit to ensure they meet the NPCC and National Dog Unit APP Guidelines.