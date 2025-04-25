Somerset burglar and shoplifter jailed

A shoplifter and burglar has been jailed for seven months for offences committed in Somerset.

Thomas Wilkinson pleaded guilty to 10 shoplifting offences which he carried out between August 2024 and February 2025.

He also admitted breaking into a house via a window in Peasmarsh, near Ilminster, on 26 December, in which he stole a number of items, including jewellery.

Wilkinson, of no fixed abode, was identified by officers thanks to CSI evidence retrieved from the scene and due to a camera inside the property he was unaware of.

The 34-year-old was jailed for seven months at Taunton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 16 April. He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.