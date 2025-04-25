Somerset burglar and shoplifter jailed
A shoplifter and burglar has been jailed for seven months for offences committed in Somerset.
Thomas Wilkinson pleaded guilty to 10 shoplifting offences which he carried out between August 2024 and February 2025.
He also admitted breaking into a house via a window in Peasmarsh, near Ilminster, on 26 December, in which he stole a number of items, including jewellery.
Wilkinson, of no fixed abode, was identified by officers thanks to CSI evidence retrieved from the scene and due to a camera inside the property he was unaware of.
The 34-year-old was jailed for seven months at Taunton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 16 April. He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.
PC Jim Card, officer in the case, said: “A household burglary can have a huge impact on any victim and we are pleased to have brought the offender to justice for this crime.
“Forensic evidence, coupled with the incriminating footage and a public appeal for information, helped to secure this conviction.
“Wilkinson was also was responsible for a number of shoplifting offences over a six-month period and we welcome the prison sentence he has now received.”
Looking for crime prevention advice to keep your property safe? We have advice available on our website here: Protecting your home and property | Avon and Somerset Police