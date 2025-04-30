Statement following welfare concern in Portishead

We were called at around 3.45pm today (Wednesday 30 April) to Merlin Park, in Portishead, to check on the welfare of a man.

Armed officers were deployed due to the mention of a firearm and negotiators attempted to engage with a man inside a property.

Sometime later a police firearm was discharged. A man has been taken to hospital to receive treatment for an injury to his hand which is not believed to be life-threatening.

No officers were injured in the incident.

A cordon remains in place while enquiries are ongoing but do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.