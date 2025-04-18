Statement on Knowle incident

Emergency services set up a 100m cordon after receiving a report of suspected ordnance inside a property in Knowle this afternoon (18 April).

We were called by the fire service at 2.10pm following a fire at a property in Queenshill Road.

A short while later, officers were told of the potential for an item to be inside.

To ensure public safety, the cordon was established and the 78 homes within it were temporarily evacuated while searches took place.

These have now concluded with no item of concern having been found and the cordon has been lifted.

We’d like to thank everyone affected for their understanding and patience.