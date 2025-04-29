Substantial refurbishment to start at Yeovil Police Station this summer 

The refurbishment of the police station at Horsey Lane in Yeovil is due to begin this summer and is expected to be completed by autumn 2026.

The revamp is a significant investment in policing in Yeovil and will modernise the station to ensure that Avon and Somerset Police is able to deliver a service the town and surrounding areas deserve for many years to come.

A new vehicle workshop will replace the existing one so that the police vehicle fleet can be maintained locally. A new external staircase will also need to be constructed for the station to comply with modern fire safety standards.

Yeovil’s policing teams have been based temporarily in Somerset Council’s offices on Brympton Way for the last few years while a decision was made on the future of the police estate in the town.

The teams will continue to work from Brympton Way until the refurbishment has been completed, which is expected to take around 12 months, with doors expected to open by autumn 2026.

During the project, the police enquiry office will remain open in the portacabin outside the police station on Horsey Lane for the first six months, with plans being explored for another temporary home for the remainder of the project.

Neighbourhood Inspector Roseanna Green said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the community and our teams in Yeovil for their patience – as we know, this has been a long time coming, but the wait will be worth it.

“The station was in need of a complete overhaul, and while our temporary location at Brympton Way has allowed us to continue over the last few years, this refurbishment will give us a long-term home that is fit for purpose, enabling us to deliver an outstanding service for Yeovil and South Somerset.

“We also understand that during the refurbishment period there may be some disruption for those living nearby, but I can reassure you that the contractors will take every step possible to minimise the disruption. If you would like to find out more or have any questions, then do come along to our drop-in event on 14 May at Goldenstones Leisure Centre.”

A drop-in session to find out more about the plans and ask questions is being held on Wednesday 14 May between 3:30pm and 5:30pm at Goldenstones Leisure Centre, Brunswick Street in Yeovil.

To contact the local neighbourhood policing team, please visit: www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/your-area/yeovil-town

To view the address and opening times of the enquiry office, please visit: www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact/police-stations/yeovil-police-station