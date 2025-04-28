Three men charged following drugs warrant in Bristol
Three men have been charged with drug offences after officers carried out a warrant in the St Anne’s area of Bristol.
The warrant, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, was carried out at a property in the Whitby Road area at just before 6.30am on Friday (25 April), where officers recovered a quantity of class A drugs and associated items.
The following men were arrested and have since been charged:
- Fahim Mohamed, 24, of no fixed address – charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as an immigration offence
- Khalid Abditoon, 24, of no fixed address – charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as an immigration offence
- Dalmar Ali-Gaid, 21, of Brighton Street, Bristol – charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin
All three men appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (26 April), and were remanded in custody until the next hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 30 May.