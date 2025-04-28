Three men charged following drugs warrant in Bristol

Three men have been charged with drug offences after officers carried out a warrant in the St Anne’s area of Bristol.​

The warrant, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, was carried out at a property in the Whitby Road area at just before 6.30am on Friday (25 April), where officers recovered a quantity of class A drugs and associated items.​

The following men were arrested and have since been charged:​

Fahim Mohamed, 24, of no fixed address – charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as an immigration offence

Khalid Abditoon, 24, of no fixed address – charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as an immigration offence

Dalmar Ali-Gaid, 21, of Brighton Street, Bristol – charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin​

All three men appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (26 April), and were remanded in custody until the next hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 30 May.